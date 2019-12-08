Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane EGICH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EGICH, Mary Jane Miller 91, died with her daughter by her side December 1, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, Florida, following a two-month long illness. She was born in Montgomery, West Virginia October 16, 1928, to the late Robert John Miller and Evva Reinhart Miller. She attended Woodrow Wilson High School before going to work as a bookkeeper for Blossom Dairy, and later Sunbeam Bakery, where she would meet Daniel "Danny" Egich. They would later marry, and run the Fairdale Grocery together from the late 1950s until 1976. She then worked for many years in the women's department at Sears in Beckley, West Virginia. In 1993, she suffered a serious illness, which resulted in a number of surgeries to correct blood clotting, and the eventual amputation of her left hand. She never wanted a prosthetic. She said, "an artificial hand is to make other people comfortable. Let them deal with it." At the time of the amputation, she was given 10 years to live. She lived another 26. After her recovery from her serious illness, she and her husband lived in Beckley during the warmer months, and spent their winters in Florida, enjoying the beach, until his death in 1998. She continued to be a snowbird in Clearwater Beach, Florida, where she developed some close friends, who would meet there every year until 2012. She very much enjoyed the frequent meals and happy hours she would share at sunset with them. She was a prolific collector of seashells, which she hand-picked from beaches in the Carolinas, Virginia, Florida, and Hawaii (pronounced Huh-Wy-Uh), which she would then bleach, and sort by size and type. She also had a fondness for everything frog: whether they were ceramic frogs, garden statuary frogs, frog earrings, frog necklaces, frog visual art, frog wind chimes, frog tic-tac-toe, etc. Mary Jane was known as a great cook. Her recipes remain staples throughout her family and circle of friends, and her cabbage rolls, crock salad, mustard potato salad, and cranberry sauce may be the finest expressions, ever, of any of these dishes. Shopping was one of her favorite pastimes. She looked at, and touched, a lot of merchandise over the years, but actually bought very little, usually putting the item back and saying: "Oh, isn't that nice?" She was a very tender and sweet person, who, having grown up in the Depression, knew difficult circumstances. However, she never liked to dwell on negative thoughts or memories. She had a sunny disposition, adapted to whatever life brought her, and strove to be happy, no matter what. She relocated full-time to Oldsmar, Florida, with her daughter in 2015, and, as her energy declined, enjoyed sitting in her recliner, eating chocolates, popcorn, and ice cream drumsticks, while watching the Hallmark Channel, and Turner Classic Movies. However, she avoided all the black and white films on TCM. She liked to live her life in color. She was preceded in death by her husband; her sister, Betty Lou Chapman; and her son, Robert Morrison. She may or may not still have a living sister named Margaret Amburgey, who may, or may not, live in Mesa, Arizona. The family is unsure at the time of this writing. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Bickey; five grandchildren, Tammy Morrison (Randall) Sides, Matthew (Heidi) Bickey, George (Heather) Bickey, Bronwen Justice, and Melissa (Ryan) MacLeod; 17 great-grandchildren, Trevor, Olivia, Marissa, Evva Dianne, Danny, Baxter, Lucy, Maia, Henry, Birdie, Chloe, Jonah, Olivia, Brody, Max, Rainer, and Moira; and four great-great-grandchildren, Avery, Atticus, Adelaide, and Alijah. Visitation will be from noon to 1 pm Monday, December 9, 2019, at Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Chapel, on South Kanawha Street, with the funeral service to follow. Burial will take place in the family plot at Sunset Memorial Park immediately afterward. The family wishes to thank the staff of Suncoast Hospice, Drs. Huynh and Prosser, and Mary Jane's wonderful caregiver, Sherrie Cahill, for their compassion, kindness and support during her final days. The family requests that donations be made to Suncoast Hospice, or the . Mary Jane Egich will be deeply missed, and, as she herself often said: "Ya know what I'm sayin'?" Private online condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at

