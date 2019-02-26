Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane (Barineau) HARVEY. View Sign

HARVEY, Mary Jane (Barineau)



67, of Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully February 15, 2019 in Lutz, FL, after a nearly five year battle with cancer and related issues.



A Celebration of Mary Jane's Life will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 5 pm, at the Empress Tea Room, 12924 N. Dale Mabry, in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made in support of two causes that Mary Jane cared deeply about: Guardian Angel Dog Rescue (



Mary Jane was born in Tampa, FL to Billy and Eunice Barineau December 22, 1951. She was a life long resident of Tampa, 1969 graduate of Chamberlain High School, and business owner. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Chet Harvey. Mary Jane is survived by her brother, Buck Barineau (Starr); daughter Jennifer Mallan (Rob); son, Adam Buckner (Donna); four grandsons and one great-grandson; and dear friend, RuthAnn Stone.



Mary Jane lavished extraordinary love, sincere kindness, and generous hospitality upon all as a mom, grandmother, sister, friend, and caregiver. She was a member of Reliant Family Church where she completed a year of Bible college before her illness.



Mary Jane's family wishes to extend sincerest gratitude to the physicians, nurses, and staff of St Joseph's Hospital North and LifePath Hospice, as well as Mike and Kim Nauman for their compassionate care and support throughout this chapter.

HARVEY, Mary Jane (Barineau)67, of Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully February 15, 2019 in Lutz, FL, after a nearly five year battle with cancer and related issues.A Celebration of Mary Jane's Life will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 5 pm, at the Empress Tea Room, 12924 N. Dale Mabry, in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made in support of two causes that Mary Jane cared deeply about: Guardian Angel Dog Rescue ( www.gadr.org ) and Bonne Terre Haiti ( bonneterrehaiti.org ), where Jen Wride, a missionary who Mary Jane hosted in her home, shares the Gospel of Jesus Christ while educating Haitians in sustainable agriculture.Mary Jane was born in Tampa, FL to Billy and Eunice Barineau December 22, 1951. She was a life long resident of Tampa, 1969 graduate of Chamberlain High School, and business owner. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Chet Harvey. Mary Jane is survived by her brother, Buck Barineau (Starr); daughter Jennifer Mallan (Rob); son, Adam Buckner (Donna); four grandsons and one great-grandson; and dear friend, RuthAnn Stone.Mary Jane lavished extraordinary love, sincere kindness, and generous hospitality upon all as a mom, grandmother, sister, friend, and caregiver. She was a member of Reliant Family Church where she completed a year of Bible college before her illness.Mary Jane's family wishes to extend sincerest gratitude to the physicians, nurses, and staff of St Joseph's Hospital North and LifePath Hospice, as well as Mike and Kim Nauman for their compassionate care and support throughout this chapter. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close