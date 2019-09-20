WHITTENHALL, Mary Jane 84, of Parrish, FL passed away September 3, 2019. She was born July 2, 1935 in Tarpon Springs, FL. She grew up in New Port Richey, FL and was a graduate of Gulf High School in 1952. She also lived in Lecanto and Inglis, FL. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lowell and Frances Lucile Whittenhall; brother, Lester "Bud" Whittenhall; and sister, Anne Whittenhall Green. She is survived by her sister, Doris Stockwell of Port Richey, FL, and nine nieces and nephews.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 20, 2019