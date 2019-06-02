BONFILI, Mary Jean
age 66, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully at home on May 28, 2019. She was born on October 29, 1952 in Asheville, NC to the late Robert and Virginia (O'Brien) Barnett. Along with her late husband, Frank, Mary Jean was the Business Owner and Operator of the iconic El Cap restaurant for nearly 40 years. In her spare time, Mary Jean enjoyed showing her award-winning horses as well as the thrill of watching her thoroughbreds race competitively. In all aspects, "MJ" was larger than life and loved being the center of attention. She is predeceased by the love of her life, Frank Bonfili. She is survived by her loving aunt, Camilla Price, along with many friends and her El Cap family. Interment will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater. A public Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 9th from 2-6 pm at the El Cap restaurant.
Anderson-McQueen
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019