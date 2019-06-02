Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jean Bonfili. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BONFILI, Mary Jean



age 66, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully at home on May 28, 2019. She was born on October 29, 1952 in Asheville, NC to the late Robert and Virginia (O'Brien) Barnett. Along with her late husband, Frank, Mary Jean was the Business Owner and Operator of the iconic El Cap restaurant for nearly 40 years. In her spare time, Mary Jean enjoyed showing her award-winning horses as well as the thrill of watching her thoroughbreds race competitively. In all aspects, "MJ" was larger than life and loved being the center of attention. She is predeceased by the love of her life, Frank Bonfili. She is survived by her loving aunt, Camilla Price, along with many friends and her El Cap family. Interment will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater. A public Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 9th from 2-6 pm at the El Cap restaurant.



Anderson-McQueen

BONFILI, Mary Jeanage 66, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully at home on May 28, 2019. She was born on October 29, 1952 in Asheville, NC to the late Robert and Virginia (O'Brien) Barnett. Along with her late husband, Frank, Mary Jean was the Business Owner and Operator of the iconic El Cap restaurant for nearly 40 years. In her spare time, Mary Jean enjoyed showing her award-winning horses as well as the thrill of watching her thoroughbreds race competitively. In all aspects, "MJ" was larger than life and loved being the center of attention. She is predeceased by the love of her life, Frank Bonfili. She is survived by her loving aunt, Camilla Price, along with many friends and her El Cap family. Interment will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater. A public Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 9th from 2-6 pm at the El Cap restaurant.Anderson-McQueen Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close