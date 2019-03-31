RENZONI, Mary Jo
age 73, of Tampa, Florida passed away suddenly on Saturday March 23, 2019. She was a beloved member of the community who worked at the VA Hospital for 41 years. She will be greatly missed by her friends and Family. Celebration of Life Services will be April 2, 2019 at Blount & Curry Terrace Oaks Chapel from 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Breast Cancer Research or the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019