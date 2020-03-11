JUDGE, Mary 77, born to Lucille and Theodore Robinson in Stone, Kentucky. After a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, she succumbed on March 1, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones in Lithonia, GA. She leaves behind three sisters and one brother, JoAnn Dixon, Georgia, Sylvia Harris Ohio, Nannie Robinson, Ohio and Theodore Robinson, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and one great-great niece. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1 pm at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc., 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur GA. Her remains will lie in state from 9 am to the hour of service. She will be laid to rest at Hillandale Memorial Gardens, 6201 Hillandale Drive, Lithonia GA. For more information please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com Arrangements by: Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404) 241-5656
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 11, 2020