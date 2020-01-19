Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:30 PM
St. Petersburg at Ft. DeSoto Park
North Beach Shelter #1
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kalil (Stadelhofer) Cunningham


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Mary Kalil (Stadelhofer) Cunningham Obituary
of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born in West Palm Beach Florida on March 31, 1940, Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Kalil and Blair Stadelhofer, and sister, Joanne Stadelhofer Oser. Mary is survived by her brother, Blair Stadelhofer; sons, Kevin Chadwick and Craig Chadwick; and grandchildren, Samuel, Abigail, and Aiden Chadwick. Mary was raised in St. Petersburg and attended St. Paul's Catholic Church/School and was in the first graduating class at Boca Ciega High School in 1957. Mary loved her years and friends at Bogie where she was a cheerleader, team captain, and homecoming queen of her graduating class. She married Shelby L. Chadwick in 1958, and she enjoyed her favorite thing in life, being a mom of a very active household. She loved entertaining, cooking, music, dancing, boating, fishing, and especially her time at the beach. Her beautiful smile and cornball wit will be remembered by all who knew her. There will be a special beach memorial service for family and friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 in St. Petersburg at Ft. DeSoto Park, North Beach Shelter #1 at 5:30 p.m. Visit the family's online guestbook at www.andersonmcqueen.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Download Now