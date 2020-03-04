Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Katherine Kelly. View Sign Service Information Vinson Funeral Home 456 East Tarpon Avenue Tarpon Springs , FL 34689 (727)-937-6111 Send Flowers Obituary

KELLY, Mary Katherine (Alissandratos) 99, passed away February 28, 2020. Katherine was a life-long resident of Tarpon Springs, living briefly in Tallahassee while attending and graduating from Florida State College for Women. She returned to begin her long teaching career at Tarpon Springs High School, Palm Harbor School, and Tarpon Elementary. She was inducted into two honorary teachers' sororities, ADK and DKG. During her early years at Tarpon High School she met and married her loving husband of 52 years, Henry Rea Kelly, who predeceased her. His many nieces, nephews, and their children continue to honor her. Katherine loved everything about food; her Greek heritage taught her to be an excellent cook. She loved entertaining friends and family, always ready for the next gathering. From early adulthood, she loved playing bridge and the camaraderie that went with it. She also loved to sew and knit, even making garments for her great-grandchildren... and oh so many FSU pot holders. Katherine was a life-long member of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox parish and the Philoptochos. She is survived by loving family and her dearest friend, Joyce Winfield; her children, Lucyanne (Paul) Robinson, Leah Gentry, and Sylvia League; grandchildren, Brian Gentry, Liz and Kelly Robinson, Ana Mares-Guia, Panayotis League, and Michael League; her great-grandchildren, Jasmin and Violet League, Hayden and Ashton Robinson. Katherine was predeceased by her parents, Demosthenes and Asimoula Kamvisis Alissandratos, and brothers, Alexander, Andrew, and Tacko. They left her loving nieces and nephews, Alexandra, Asimoula, Tene, George, Theresa, and Aleck. Her sister-in-law, Bernice also survives. Trisagion and visitation will be held at Vinson Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, March 4 from 6-7:30 pm. The family and Philoptochos will host a reception and remembrance after the Trisagion at Katherine's home. Funeral services will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Thursday, March 5, at 11 am, with entombment at Cycadia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Philoptochos of St. Nicholas, 17 Hibiscus St., Tarpon Springs, FL 34689; Tarpon Springs Public Library, 138 E. Lemon St., Tarpon Springs, FL 34689; Tarpon Elementary School fund for students in need, 555 E. Pine St., Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 or to a . Vinson Funeral Home

