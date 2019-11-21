Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KIBLER, Mary I. PhD. 80, passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2019 in Kingwood, TX. She was born to the late Emory and Mabel Murphy in November of 1938 in Martinsburg, WV. In 1955 she won the Miss Martinsburg beauty pageant. She graduated from Martinsburg High School and then met and married the love of her life, Conrad Kibler, who preceded her in death in 1997. They lived in College Park, MD and Jackson, MS, and moved back to the Tampa Bay area in 1965. Mary went on to get her Bachelor's Degree from USF in 1974. She obtained her Master's Degree in 2003 and went on to receive her Doctorate Degree in December of that same year. She was a published writer and author of books, poems, and short stories. She was an Elementary school

KIBLER, Mary I. PhD. 80, passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2019 in Kingwood, TX. She was born to the late Emory and Mabel Murphy in November of 1938 in Martinsburg, WV. In 1955 she won the Miss Martinsburg beauty pageant. She graduated from Martinsburg High School and then met and married the love of her life, Conrad Kibler, who preceded her in death in 1997. They lived in College Park, MD and Jackson, MS, and moved back to the Tampa Bay area in 1965. Mary went on to get her Bachelor's Degree from USF in 1974. She obtained her Master's Degree in 2003 and went on to receive her Doctorate Degree in December of that same year. She was a published writer and author of books, poems, and short stories. She was an Elementary school teacher in the 70s and 80s, and then worked as a Supervisor for Hillsborough County Developmental Services. She was devoted to her family and her Christian faith. She spent her retirement years traveling to Israel, spending time with friends and family, and immersing herself in God's word. Survivors include her children, Mark Kibler of Florida, Diann DeBaggis (Greg) of Massachusetts, Karen Chiotakis (Tony) of North Carolina; and Michelle van Dongen (Mike) of Texas. She is also survived by her older brother, Jim Murphy of Kansas and younger brother, John Murphy of Virginia. A private family service was held on November 7 at her home in Kingwood, TX. She will be interred in Martinsburg, WV at a later date. The family wishes to thank friends for the love and support you have shown our Mother throughout the years. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Teachers Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close