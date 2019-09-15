KLAUS, Mary "Honey" 93, of Tampa, on September 12, 2019, the most wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went home. Born on June 27, 1926, she lived a full and wonderful life. Mary is predeceased by her husband, Raymond Klaus Sr. and her father and mother, Guillermo Huesca and Rosalia Huesca Azpetia. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Joyce Klaus Hannum; son, Raymond Klaus Jr. (Mary Ann); four grandchildren, whom she adored, Cathy Greenway, Rayanne Crawford (Chris), Patricia Klaus and Eric Klaus; and seven great-grand- children. She will be greatly missed, but has finally gone where she wanted to be for so long. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Life Path Hospice of Tampa Because of their excellent care they helped make her journey a peaceful one. Visitation will take place from 6-8 pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Blount and Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood Chapel located at 3207 West Bearss Ave. Tampa, FL. 33618. Graveside service will be for family only. Blount & Curry Carrollwood
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019