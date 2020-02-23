Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary KOLASA. View Sign Service Information Mohn Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Seminole 9700 Seminole Blvd. Seminole , FL 33772 (727)-393-3481 Send Flowers Obituary

KOLASA, Mary Ann 85, dedicated wife, loving mother, grandmother, Godmother and aunt, formerly of Detroit, MI, peacefully left her earthly body to enter hereternal dwelling on February 16, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL. Mary Ann was born to Edward and Blanche Bialach on November 27, 1934, second youngest of eight children. She proudly served four years in the Naval Reserve and was honorably discharged in 1969. She married Stanley Kolasa in September 1967 at St. Casimir's Polish Catholic Church in Detroit, MI, built a home in Dearborn Heights and raised three children there. Mary Ann, a 1980 graduate of Madonna University, worked as an elementary Catholic school teacher for 32 years. Stanley's retirement brought them to Port Charlotte, FL in 1991 where they were long time residents. While there she worked for the Department of Children and Families, visiting children in their foster homes. During her retirement years she was active at the Cultural Center of CharlotteCounty, taking classes, eager to learn something new. Mary Ann was anaccomplished seamstress, quilter, gardener and artist. Her most treasured gifts were her handmade ones, each adorned with her signature label "Made withLove". She also volunteered frequently as an usher at the Centre for PerformingArts in Punta Gorda and was a member of the Peace River Quilters' Guild. Mary Ann was a devout Roman Catholic with a lifetime devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. She also was a Secular Member of the Discalced Carmelites since 1999. In 2014 St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church institutedperpetual adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Volunteers were neededespecially for the wee hours of the morning and Mary Ann was the first in line. She was also an advocate for the unborn, praying tirelessly for the sanctity of life. Mary Ann was a patriotic American while also remaining fiercely proud of her Polish heritage, celebrating and passing on much of the family history and manyfamily traditions especially the favorite, Christmas Wigilia. After her husband Stanley passed in 2014, Mary Ann was encouraged by her family to move closer to them and in 2017 she became a resident in Bardmoor in Seminole, FL. There she joined as a parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church. For the last six months she resided at Arbor Oaks at Tyrone Assisted LivingFacility, which she called "home". Mary Ann was loved for her sense of humor and great smile. Her absence fromthis earth will never be filled again but the knowledge of the Lord's promise ofeternal life will provide comfort. Survivors include her son, Gregory Kolasa; her daughters, Rebecca McNair (Michael), Rosanna Lynd (Matthew); and her grandchildren, Trisha Kolasa, Ryan McQuinn, Conor McNair, and Brendan McNair. She also leaves her much-loved dog and loyal companion, Tiny. Visitation to include a Rosary Service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 6-8 pm at the chapel of L.W. Mohn Funeral Home, 9700 Seminole Boulevard. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 26, at 12 pm at Blessed Sacrament Church in Seminole, FL followed by internment with Military Funeral Honors at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater, FL. Mary Ann's family extends sincere thanks for the compassionate care provided by the staffs at both Palms of Pasadena Hospital and Rehab Center as well as Arbor Oaks of Tyrone Assisted Living Facility, especially nurse Mary Wicka for the many laughs they shared. Masses can be requested, or donations made to the Carmelite Community in her memory: checks payable to Discalced Carmelite Friars and mailed to 2131Lincoln Rd NE Washington DC 20002. For more information visit

