KOUCHIS, Mary Diamandis 84, peacefully passed at her Illinois home on Sept. 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Sam Kouchis; loving mother of Nicholas (Nia) Kouchis, M.D.; devoted grandmother of Mary Margaret and Spero; cherished sister of Andie Stavrakis and the late T.J. Diamandis, M.D.; dear aunt and friend to many. A native Floridian, Mary was born and raised in Tarpon Springs. She was a 1953 Tarpon Springs High School graduate, a member of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church choir, and an honored Epiphany dove bearer.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019