Mary KOVACH

KOVACH, Mary Nelle beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, Mary Nelle Kovach (Howell), passed away peacefully August 12, 2020 at the beautiful age of 97. Mary Nelle was a native of Tampa, who attended Robert E Lee Elementary, Jefferson JHS and graduated from Hillsborough HS in 1941. Mary Nelle is predeceased by her infant son, Michael David Kovach; her parents, OD Howell and Nellie Mae Howell; brother OD Howell Jr.; and sister-in-law, Margaret Howell. She is survived by her daughter, Laurel Anne Bever (Chick); son, Roger S. Kovach (Rita); five grandchildren, Kristine Anne (Drew), Michael, Laurel (David), Matthew (Megan), Charlie (Jung Sun); six great-grandchildren, Jackson, Olivia Anne, Shane, Jared, Sarah, and Dora; special nieces and nephews, Peggy (Clint), Bob (Donna), Jeanne (Vernon) and families. After being a homemaker for a number of years, she returned to the workforce and in the early 70s and went to work as secretary to Sheriff Malcolm E. Beard until his retirement. She continued working as his Legislative Aide when he was elected to the Florida House of Representatives and later to the Florida Senate. Mary Nelle had many interests. She was president of the Tampa Legal Secretaries Association. She was president of countless PTA's, was a girl scout leader, band and youth group parent. She was very active in her church, Forest Hills Presbyterian Church. She served as a Deacon and as church Elder. She loved road trips and overseas travel. She enjoyed fishing and always caught the largest fish. Once upon a time she owned a horse named Jimmy. She was a wizard with her knitting needles. Every new arrival to the family received an original, hand-knitted Christmas stocking. More than anything, Mary Nelle loved people, and above all, her family and friends. She was always there at the important events of life, births, baptisms, weddings, graduations, birthdays, holidays, or just a summer break with family. She always came ready with kind words, a helping hand and lots of hugs and kisses. We will miss her immensely, for she leaves a huge hole in our hearts. A private family Graveside Service will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery, August 19, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. In memory, donations may be made to Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 709 W. Limbaugh Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612 or Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, 2486 Cecil Webb Place, Live Oak, FL 32064. The family wishes to thank from the bottom of our hearts the wonderful and kind care given to our mother by Dr. Aida Castro and her staff and Season's Hospice at St. Joseph's Hospital. Her wonderful caregiversYou meant so much.



