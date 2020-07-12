Mary KRUSE

KRUSE, Mary J. 89, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020. Mary was born in St. Petersburg, Florida in 1929. She grew up in St. Petersburg and graduated from St. Paul's Catholic High School where her father, Charles E. Kruse, Jr. was football coach and science teacher. Mary obtained her Bachelors of Arts degree in Education in 1953 and Masters in Education in 1956 from the University of Florida, with focused training as a Reading Specialist. Although she never married nor had any biological children, Mary adored children and referred to her students as "her babies". She officially retired 33 years ago and spent 42 years as an elementary school teacher with the last 8 years as a full-time volunteer at Gulfport Elementary School in Gulfport, Florida. Mary primarily taught second grade and her career was divided into 13 years in St. Petersburg, Florida, 20 years in Los Angeles, California, one year in Connecticut, and eight years in Gulfport, Florida. While Mary was a dedicated elementary school teacher, she was also a fun loving and daring woman who enjoyed skydiving and riding motorcycles when she was younger. Daily demonstrating her belief that all people are created equally, Mary gave back to her community through her teaching and volunteer work in schools and at her apartment complex until her health declined. Mary is survived by her two brothers, Charles E. Kruse III and Joseph Kruse; a nephew Charles E. Kruse IV; three nieces, Cathleen Kruse Dickman, Angela Kruse Murphy, Erika Kruse Weller; two grand-nieces; two grand-nephews; and two great-nephews. Through her long career as a teacher and volunteer, Mary touched many lives and will be deeply missed by her loved ones and community. We could say, "Rest in peace, Mary, for you have surely earned it", but we know that you are simply on your way to your next adventure. We will always love and remember you, never forget you. Honoring her wishes, a cremation was held and there will be no public service. Those wishing to honor her memory may make contributions to Suncoast Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store