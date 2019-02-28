SHEFFIELD, Mary L.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. SHEFFIELD.
age 69, of Saint Petersburg, FL, passed on February 24, 2019. She is survived by her one son, Anthony J. Davis Sr. (Darlene); daughter, Simona Simmons; her brother; Hamp Roberts; sisters, Queen and Marion Robinson; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation is on Friday 4-8 pm at Zion Hill Mortuary. Please the sign the online guestbook at:
zionhillmortuary.com
Zion Hill Mortuary
1700 49th Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
(727) 328-ZION
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019