LANDHAUSER, Mary T. 82, of Spring Hill, Florida, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born in New York City to Katherine and Christopher Gray and came to the area 25 years ago from Lindenhurst, NY. She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church and a Eucharistic Minister with the church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Robert; four brothers, Phillip, John, Chris and Michael. Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Robert Landhauser Jr; Thomas and Kim Landhauser; daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Louis Cantone; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat and Bob Klotz; Sis and Craig Lopus; seven grandchildren, Louis Cantone Jr., Robert Cantone, Robert Landhauser III, Connor Landhauser, Thomas Landhauser, James Landhauser and Samantha Landhauser; one great-grandchild, Riley Cantone. Visitation will be 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Merritt Funeral Home, Spring Hill. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Merritt F.H. 352-686-6649

