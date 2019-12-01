MOORMAN, Mary Lee 79, of Largo, Florida, passed away November 17, 2019 due to complications of Lupus. Mary Lee was born November 4, 1940 to Esther and Joseph Lester Sweat in Winter Haven, Florida. After graduating from Winter Haven High School in 1958, she went on to secretarial school, then enjoyed a career in sales as she moved from state to state with her Air Force pilot husband and daughters. After retirement in Tampa, then Largo, she enjoyed being a Tampa Bay Buccaneers season ticket holder, cooking and hosting family, and especially time with her grandchildren. Mary Lee is survived by her daughters, Viki Etheredge and Dejah Gandy; grandchildren, Savannah Madley, Nile Madley, and Sebastian; sister, Phillis Combs; and brother, Jim Sweat. Memorial service to be held December 8, 2 pm, at Water's Edge IV condominium in Largo.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019