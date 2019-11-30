Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary LINCOLN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LINCOLN, Mary Catherine (Mainguy) "Cathie" 62, born October 17, 1957 in Fitchburg, MA, passed away November 26, 2019 at home in St. Petersburg, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Cathie was predeceased by her beloved husband of 25 years, John S. Lincoln; her parents, Alice (Parrish) and Albert J. Mainguy Jr.; mother-in-law, Betty Lincoln; and her sister, Cheryl M. DiMeo. Cathie graduated from Fitchburg High school in 1975 and Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in 1979. Cathie worked for various pharmacies in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Florida until she found her pharmacy family at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg, where she worked for 23 years until retiring in September. The Pharmacy Residency Office at St. Anthony's Hospital was recently dedicated to Cathie and a coworker for their commitment and compassion working with clinical medical residents. Cathie was a longtime member of United Methodist Church, often volunteering to help elders in her church community. Her beautiful life will forever be honored in the lives of her children, Tyler W. Lincoln and wife, Brittnee, Justin P. Lincoln and wife, Dominique; grandson, John O. Lincoln; her sisters, Sharon P. Mainguy of St. Petersburg and Michelle A. Mainguy of Leominster, MA; nieces, Alexandra Botts and Lily Mainguy; nephews, Steven Lincoln, Tom (Catherine) Grobmyer, Michael Mainguy, and Jonathan (Alanna) Botts; sister-in-law, Debbie (Jim) Grobmyer; brothers-in-law, Gary (Karen) Lincoln and Papa George Lincoln; great-nieces, Noelle and Raelynn Grobmyer; many cousins, friends, and her beloved, Lucy. She lived her life to the fullest often traveling and going on adventures with her family and friends. A funeral service and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cathie's memory to United Methodist Church, St. Anthony's Hospital Foundation, or Suncoast Hospice.

LINCOLN, Mary Catherine (Mainguy) "Cathie" 62, born October 17, 1957 in Fitchburg, MA, passed away November 26, 2019 at home in St. Petersburg, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Cathie was predeceased by her beloved husband of 25 years, John S. Lincoln; her parents, Alice (Parrish) and Albert J. Mainguy Jr.; mother-in-law, Betty Lincoln; and her sister, Cheryl M. DiMeo. Cathie graduated from Fitchburg High school in 1975 and Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in 1979. Cathie worked for various pharmacies in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Florida until she found her pharmacy family at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg, where she worked for 23 years until retiring in September. The Pharmacy Residency Office at St. Anthony's Hospital was recently dedicated to Cathie and a coworker for their commitment and compassion working with clinical medical residents. Cathie was a longtime member of United Methodist Church, often volunteering to help elders in her church community. Her beautiful life will forever be honored in the lives of her children, Tyler W. Lincoln and wife, Brittnee, Justin P. Lincoln and wife, Dominique; grandson, John O. Lincoln; her sisters, Sharon P. Mainguy of St. Petersburg and Michelle A. Mainguy of Leominster, MA; nieces, Alexandra Botts and Lily Mainguy; nephews, Steven Lincoln, Tom (Catherine) Grobmyer, Michael Mainguy, and Jonathan (Alanna) Botts; sister-in-law, Debbie (Jim) Grobmyer; brothers-in-law, Gary (Karen) Lincoln and Papa George Lincoln; great-nieces, Noelle and Raelynn Grobmyer; many cousins, friends, and her beloved, Lucy. She lived her life to the fullest often traveling and going on adventures with her family and friends. A funeral service and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cathie's memory to United Methodist Church, St. Anthony's Hospital Foundation, or Suncoast Hospice. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close