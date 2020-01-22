ARMBRESTER, Mary Lou 80, of Plant City, Florida, born August 23, 1939 in Marion, Virginia, entered into eternal rest January 18, 2020. She was a retired Registered Nurse, and past President of the Association of Rehabilitation Nurses. She loved her family, and enjoyed traveling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny "Bob" Armbrester. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanine Robertson (Allen) of Plant City; grandchildren, Robert Spurgeon of Plant City and June Spurgeon of Alabama; great-grandchildren, Colton Spurgeon, Bentley Spurg-eon, and Aliyah Spurgeon; and sister, Virginia Fisher (Don) of Marion, Virginia. Interment will be at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 22, 2020