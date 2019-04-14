MILLER, Mary Lou Cortino
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Cortino MILLER.
of Tampa, FL passed away peacefully in Cincinnati, OH March 16, 2019. Born in Tampa, August 13, 1941, she is survived by sister, Patricia (Paul) Martin Kelley; brother, Robert (Becky) Cortino; daughter, Terri (Greer) Bower; son, Michael (Caroline) Miller; grandchildren, Amanda (Christian), MacKenzie, Luke, Silas, Jared, and Ella; great-grandson, Winston. Her great-grandparents arrived in Tampa (1800's), owning an import/export co. selling cigars, Uncle Robert Chancey was mayor of Tampa (1931-1943), and cousin Johnny Mercer was a famed lyricist. Mary Lou enjoyed her family, the beach, breakfast with friends, garage sales, and reading/writing. A Celebration of Life will be held May 4, 2019 at 11:30 am at Pass-A-Grille Yacht Club, 2301 Pass-A-Grille Way, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706. Those wishing to attend, please RSVP to Terri Bower at (513)-257-5701 or [email protected]
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019