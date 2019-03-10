RAY, Mary Lou (Reihl)
70, of Hudson, died March 7, 2019. A Memorial Mass is 10 am Monday, March 11, at St. James Church, 5300 Monarch Dr., Port Richey, FL 34668. Memorials may be made directly to Gulfside Hospice, 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639. She was a member of St. James Church where she sang in the choir. She was a volunteer at Regional Bayonet Point and Regency Park Bingo. Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Ken; two children, and two sisters. Online condolences at:
www.CharlesRLux.com
Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
2300 S. Lincoln Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 773-5616
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019