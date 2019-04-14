Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou (Muster) RYDER. View Sign

RYDER, Mary Lou (Muster)



89, the best mom ever, died April 6, 2019 in Tampa. Independent-minded, optimistic and energetic, she worked as a journalist, high school English teacher and tax preparer in her life, but her favorite job was caring for her home and family. She loved cooking, gardening and throwing parties. She loved nature and spent many happy days canoeing on the Santa Fe River, where she lived until a few years ago. To keep in shape, she rowed with friends on the Hillsborough River into her late seventies. She was born October 11, 1929 in Boynton Beach, FL and graduated from Florida State University. While there, she met her husband of 50 years and best friend, Judge Herboth S. Ryder, who predeceased her. As a young woman, she belonged to the League of Women Voters, advocating that everyone register to vote and support the candidate of their choice. She was non-judgmental and calm. To her daughters, she was a supportive, lifelong friend. She and her husband threw legendary Fourth of July parties, where guests would read the first 10 Amendments to the Constitution and toast each one. She is survived by her daughters, Stacy Ryder Miller, of Tallahassee and Lee Anne Ryder of Tampa; a sister, Ramona Davis, of Pompano Beach; and her grandson, Geoffrey Clinton Miller, currently residing in North Carolina.

