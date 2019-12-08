Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou TUTTLE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TUTTLE, Mary Lou, 85, passed away peacefully November 19, 2019, Tampa, FL. She is survived by her two daughters, Lydia and Ellen Tuttle; her grandson, William Chestnut; her great granddaughter, Malaya Chestnut; her sister, Ree Dees; her four nieces and nephews Karen, Debbie, Jimmy and Billy; her loving caregiver, Michelle Lockard (Jim), all of the loving staff at the University Village and her many, many friends. Born into humble beginnings; (Lacoochee, FL 1934), Mary Lou Tuttle learned to appreciate the gift of giving. As her self determination to break through gender barriers as well as financial hardship evolved throughout her life, there remained a constant theme. That theme had its foundation in the necessity to help others. She taught her daughters at a young age to volunteer in their community. She spent many Thanksgiving Days with her grandson serving the hungry or disadvantaged a meal, with dignity. She mothered many abused and or homeless cats and dogs by bringing them into her home. And finally, the list of donations she made to organizations that help others was long and diverse. She is a beautiful light that will forever shine in the hearts of those who miss her so terribly. On Saturday, December 14, 1 pm, a service will be at the University Village, 12401 N. 22nd St., Tampa, FL in the auditorium located in the West Building. To leave condolences, visit

