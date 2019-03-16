BRASWELL, Mary Louise
92, of Tampa, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 in Asheville, NC. She is survived by her son, Gary Halcomb (Mary); and two daughters, Linda Proch (John) and Debbie Giddens (David). She will also be deeply missed by her five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Mary Lou worked many years in the accounting department of Maas Brothers in Tampa, FL. She also served for many years as Director of Day Care for New Orleans Baptist Church. In later life she derived great joy from distributing hand made cross-in-the-pocket mementos. Miss Mary dedicated her life, not only to her family, but to caring for and educating children. Her commitment to children, church, and her faith served as an inspiration to all who knew her. A Memorial service will be held March 18, 2019 at 12 pm at El Bethel Baptist Church, 6611 N. 15th St., Tampa, FL 33610. Visitation begins at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send donations to the El Bethel Baptist Church, Youth Building Fund.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019