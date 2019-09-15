Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise JONES. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gulfport Casino Ballroom 5500 Shore Blvd. S. Gulfport , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

JONES, Mary Louise Behringer 77, of St. Petersburg, FL, lost her courageous battle with cancer on Sept. 6, 2019. She was born in Washington, PA, and has been a Florida resident since 1963. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Dennis Jones; her parents, Sara and Harold Behringer; and her brother, Tom Behringer. She is survived by her son, Larry Freese (Melinda); her daughters, Denise Samson (Frederic), Jane Billera (Tom), Jennifer Lumsden, Cathy DeMartino (Shane), son-in-law, Mike Lumsden; her grandchildren, Sara, Jimmy, Becky, Nick, Ashley, Carlie, Austin, Andrew, Chris, Frankie, Brian; great-grandchildren, Will, Lukas, David, Alice, Camden; her sister, Jan Carmichael (Mike), her brother, Dave Behringer (Sharon), her sister-in-law, Judy Behringer, and many nieces and nephews. Mary was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School. She was a proud homemaker, ran a home daycare for many years, then worked at Raymond James Financial for 18 years before retiring. Mary lived for her family and friends, her door and heart were always open. Her death leaves a large void in our family but she will live on in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mary's name to a . Our family will host a celebration of life, Saturday, Sept. 28, 3-7 pm at Gulfport Casino Ballroom 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport, FL 33707.

