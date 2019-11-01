|
LOWE, Mary Evelyn 91, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at HPH Hospice MarliereCare Center. Mary was born in Ocala, FL, November 1, 1927 to Sallie Cannon and Anthony Boyd. Mary attended Gulf High School and was co-owner of Baillie Tile Co., a seamstress for Jester Kids Clothes, an Avon Representative for 30 plus years and co-pastored Little Church of Holiday for over 30 years with her husband Pastor Irvine Lowe who passed away November 2018. Mary was a founding committee member of Elfers Old Timers Annual Picnic and a member of Good News Christian Fellowship. She recently resided at Angels Senior Living on Congress Street. Mary is survived by her four children, J.W. Baillie Jr. (Sherri), Pamela Thomas (Gary), "Pat" Priscilla Blount, and Mary Perez; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren, and many other extended family and friends who called her "Grannie". She will be missed by family and friends but take comfort knowing she is with her husband, and savior Jesus Christ in heaven. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Dobies Funeral Home, 6616 Congress Street, New Port Richey, FL 34653. Visitation is at 4 pm, Services at 5 pm. Reception is to follow at Light of Tabernacle fellowship hall, 8114 Leo Kid Rd., Port Richey. Donations may be made to A.C.T.S Resource Center, 12515 US 19, Hudson, FL 34667 and For Haiti With Love, PO Box 1017, Palm Harbor, FL, 34682.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2019