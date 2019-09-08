Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary LUCAS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LUCAS, Mary on Monday, September 2, 2019, Mary Lucas, loving wife, mother of two, and grandmother to seven, passed away at the age of 69. Mary was born on August 26, 1950, in Burlington, North Carolina. Mary loved reading and writing poetry; but her greatest love was developing and nurturing deep, meaningful relationships and sharing memorable experiences with her family and friends for whom she served as a constant beacon to help guide them through life's travails. Mary was loved by all who knew her, and all who knew her were captivated by her warm and sincere smile that invited them into her soul, which was wide enough to accommodate all comers. From there, they were exposed to a tender, kindhearted person who touched their better angels. Mary's presence will be deeply missed, but her loving spirit, and the memories she left us with, are cherished and will never be forgotten. Mary was preceded in death by her grandson, Quinn Burchfield; her mother, Alma Seal; her father, Henry Seal; and her brothers, Hank Seal, Stephen Seal, and Nelson Seal. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Lucas; her daughters, Laura Burchfield and Meredith Smith (Tyrone); her brothers, John Blalock (Sylvia) and Edmond Seal; her sister, Martha Young (David); her grandchildren, Brittany Burchfield, Hannah Burchfield, Jamaine Smith, Tyesia Smith, Markis Smith, and Keon Smith; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 1 pm followed by services at 2 pm, Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at New Beginnings Christian Church, located at 4100 S. Manhattan Ave., Tampa, FL.

