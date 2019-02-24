DiROMA, Mary M.
|
passed away February 7, 2019 in Clearwater, Florida. She leaves two sons, Robert Culler of Seminole and Jeffery Culler of Colorado; a daughter-in-law, Diane Culler; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed. Burial is at Bay Pines Veterans cemetery Feb. 27, 2019 at 2 pm with a reception to folow at American Legion #273, Madeira Beach, Florida.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019