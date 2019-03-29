THORNTON, Mary M. "Missy"
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary M. "Missy" THORNTON.
74, of Tarpon Springs, passed away March 3, 2019. She was born February 25, 1945 in New Jersey. She is survived by her son, Steven; daughter, Jessica; granddaughter, Torrey; and grandsons, C.J., Ryan, and Fisher. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fenway Hotel, 453 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin, Saturday, April 6, at 12 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019