MACON, Mary Nell G. 93, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned August 6. 2019. A member of First Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, she is survived by daughter, Louise Stroder; six sons, Willie Macon III (Mary), Melton, Reginald, and Elijah Macon, Isiah Macon Sr.(Peggy) and Joshua Macon (Linda); grandson, Derrick Macon (Erica); and other relatives. Local Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 10, 3-6 pm, at First Mt. Zion M.B. Church, wake 5 pm. Funeral service will be Monday, Aug. 12, in Camilla, GA, at Robert Jester Mortuary 229-336-8453. Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2019