JETT, Mary Margaret
"Maggie" 99, of
Charlotte, NC, passed away March 2, 2019 at home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William Glenn; her son, William Glenn Jr.; her parents, Edwin and Erzsebeth Roberts and six siblings, Elizabeth, Edwin Jr., Andrew, Anna, David, and Lawrence. She is survived by her daughter, Maggi Braun, Charlotte, NC; son, Dan and his wife, Diane Pulling, Punta Gorda, FL; daughter-in-law, Dawn Burch Jett, Golden Beach, MD; 10 grandchildren, Richard, Robert, and Scott Braun, Glenn, Brian, Kevin, Eric, Adam and Rebecca Jett, Corey Pulling; five great-grandchildren, Sierra, Christopher, Sydney and Noah Braun and Annabelle Jett and one great-great-granddaughter, Jordyn Braun. Visitation will be Sunday, March 10, 4-6 pm at Anderson McQueen Tribute Center, 2201 Dr. MLK St N followed by funeral services at Northeast Presbyterian Church, 4400 Shore Acres Blvd. NE, on March 11 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Novant Health Hospice, PO Box 33549, Charlotte, NC 28233, Northeast Presbyterian Church, 4400 Shore Acres Blvd, St Petersburg, FL 33703 or Women With Purpose, 3141 Shoreline Drive, Clearwater, FL 33760. Visit the family's online personalized guestbook at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 9, 2019