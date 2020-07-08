1/1
MANGAN, Mary Teresa (Jaugstetter) passed unto eternal life on July 5, 2020, with her beloved husband of 53 years, Richard, and her three sons at her side. Teresa was born in Savannah, Georgia, to John Frost and Mattie Jordan Jaugstetter. She is survived by her siblings, Dr. John and Laura Jaugstetter, Sharon and Joseph Butler, and Daniel Patrick and Deanna Jaugstetter. Teresa attended Blessed Sacrament School and Church and graduated from St. Vincent's Academy in Savannah. Teresa's main goals in life were to be a loving and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother, and her love and influence were cherished by her family. She is further survived by three sons and their wives, Richard, Jr. and Lucy, Stephen and Michele, and Brian and Trisha. Teresa is affectionately known as Nana by her nine grandchildren, Paige Teresa and husband Andrew Rodriguez, Allison Jane and Cole William, Zachary Frost, Joshua Henry, Lillian Ruby, and Frances Grace, and Mattie Jordan and Mikayla Carol. Teresa recently became a great- grandmother to her namesake, Rose Teresa Rodriguez. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations in Teresa's memory be made to either the American Heart Association or Door of Hope Ministry, P.O. Box 2294, Evans, GA 30809. Given the current circumstances, a private family funeral mass with take place Friday, 2 pm at Christ the King Church which will be streamed live through the Christ the King website.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
