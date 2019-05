STROHMEYER, Mary Maxine



76, passed May 22, 2019. Maxine was born in Uniontown, KY. She lived there until the age of 18, when a young Army soldier caught her eye in 1961. The Army life allowed her to live in Germany, Massachusetts, Maryland, Taiwan, and Virginia. In 1977, at the end of a long career as an Army wife, she chose Florida as her home. Maxine was a talented seamstress, quilter, and crafter. She was known for her Southern charm and never met a stranger. She was always quick to offer a hand or a kind word, and was loved by all who knew her. Maxine was predeceased by her husband, John in 2008, after 47 years of marriage. She was mother to four, John Strohmeyer Jr. (Kim), Rose Strohmeyer Bosso (Bill), Donna Vazquez (Richard), and Carolyn Flens (Dan). She was blessed with 16 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. A memorial is being held Friday, May 31 at 3 pm. Limona Village Chapel, 408 Limona Road Brandon, FL 33510.