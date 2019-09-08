Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary MAY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MAY, Mary Frances 79, of Tampa, FL, went to heaven to be with her loving husband Frank Allen May Thursday, August 15, 2019. Mary was born in Sioux City, Iowa to John and Ellen Wray. Mary is survived by her five siblings, Joan Wray, Nancy Goodwyn, Tom Wray, Peggy Scheidker, and Mike Wray; her children, Kimberly York Reddington (Rick), Frank Allen May Jr., Elizabeth May Kieffer, and David Bryan May (Stephanie). Mary was so proud of her seven grandchildren, Lindsay (Dylan), Anna, Peyton, Abigail, Peter, David, and Dylan. Mary graduated salutatorian from her high school in 1958 and went on to become a stewardess with Delta Airlines where she met and married Robert Edward York. Later, she became a court reporter and met the love of her life, Frank. Her professionalism and personal goals were a priority for her, like running the Marine Corps Marathon at age 40, but her greatest joy came from her role as wife to her "Frankie", mother, grandmother, and sister. She will always be remembered for her genuine kindness to others, love of all animals, and her infectious smile that she had until the very end. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am, this Friday, September 13, 2019 at Hyde Park Methodist Church, 500 W. Platt Street; Tampa, FL 33606. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Mary Frances May to the

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.