MCCANN, Mary Hultz formerly of Waterloo, New York, passed May 3, 2020 after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Lenny; one brother, Robert; five sisters, Donna, Joyce, June, Robin and Patty. She will be greatly missed by family, friends and her fur babies. No seevices have been planned.



