McNATT, Mary L. 100, has left this earth and moved to her Heavenly home. Angels move over because, it's Mama's time to sing. She was an ordained minister for 70 years. Along with her husband, she was founder and pastor of the First Pentecostal Tabernacle, where she remained dedicated until the Lord called her home. She fervently served her family, her church family and her community with unfailing love and affection. She was totally devoted to Jesus Christ, a Godly example and a woman full of faith. She was a woman of wisdom, ever ready as the Bible states to give an answer to all men. Although small in stature, she was a tower of strength and a woman faithful until the end. She had a great impact on the many lives she touched. She was an influence and inspiration to many and leaves a lasting impression to all. Proverbs 31:28, her children arise and call her blessed. She loved her children and grandchildren and was very active in the child rearing of four generations. She gave us a priceless Christian heritage. She leaves us a rich legacy of faith, love and excellence for Jesus Christ. She had a passion for foreign missions and continually supported them with finances and prayer. She had an overwhelming love and a special connection to the youth and was simply known to them as "Grandma." She was feisty and funny. She was bold, yet humble. She was a rare jewel. She was a great matriarch, and a true friend to all. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Rev. Hugh A. McNatt; and children, Alma, Geri, Hugh Jr. and Ellie. Survivors include one son, Joel McNatt; seven daughters, Sylvia, Evelyn, Carol, Marlene, Virginia, Joy and Delight; 30 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; and 27 great-great-grandchildren. Amazing handmaiden of the Lord Jesus Christ, we will see you soon just inside the Eastern Gate in that Undiscovered World. We know you will be wearing a crown with many stars and you will in turn lay that crown at the feet of Jesus Christ. Mary L. McNatt, many have done virtuously, but you have excelled them all. The family will receive friends at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, Tuesday, August 20, 6-8 pm. A special celebration will take place at Tampa Life Church, 10930 N. US Highway 301, Thonotosassa, on Wednesday, August 21, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Pentecostal Tabernacle, 7416 E Mohawk Av., Tampa, FL 33610. Arrangements by Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home (813) 689-8121
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 20, 2019