McTARSNEY, Mary Catherine 93, of Pinellas Park, beloved wife, mother, nana, grandmother, passed away peacefully July 23, 2019. She was prede- ceased by her husband, the former Pinellas Park Chief, Morris McTarsney; her son, Chris McTarsney; brother, Robert Williams; and sister-in-law, Mary Elizabeth. Mrs. McTarsney is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Jim) Hathaway; son, Pat (Joan) McTarsney; her 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and her five great-great-grandchildren. A family remembrance gathering will be held at a later time.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2019