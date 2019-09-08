MILLER , Mary Frances (Gamble) passed away peacefully in her home Friday, August 30, 2019. Known to all as Fran, or affectionately as Mimi, she was blessed to have celebrated 90 years of life a month before her passing. Fran entered this world July 1, 1929, in Fulton, Mississippi to Meda and Olen Gamble. After several moves within the south, she finally relocated to Tampa, Florida, where she met Frank Miller, the love of her life, who she married in 1948. A talented businesswoman, Fran operated Tall Fashions by Fran for more than 30 years, a fine South Tampa clothing store for women tall in stature. She raised two loving children, Deborah (Miller) Reid and Frank Miller Jr. and with them leaves behind two granddaughters, Stephanie (Reid) Flynn and Kimberly (Reid) Simon, as well as three great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Flynn, Jordan Flynn, and Paige Simon. Fran is preceded in death by her husband; sisters, Marjorie, Shirley, Donetta, and Brenda; and brothers, Bob and Jim. She is survived by her brother, Jack; son-in-law, Phil Reid; grandson-in-law, Ed Simon; former grandson-in-law, Mark Flynn; and a host of adoring nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Fran will be greatly missed by those she left behind. A private funeral service will be held for the family September 14, 2019 11 am at Blount & Curry Terrace Oaks Chapel, 12690 N. 56th St., Temple Terrace, FL 33617

