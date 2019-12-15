MISENER, Mary Jane passed away December 3, 2019. She was 103 years young. Her great-grandkids called her "Great Jane" and that she was, a truly great lady; the firstborn of four, to Ann and Clarence Mathias, in Michigan City, Indiana, July 20, 1916. She was a loving and supportive wife and wonderful mother to her daughter, Susie Tomion, and a loyal friend to many. So well loved by her son-in-law, Jon, that he named his trawler "Lady Jane", in her honor. Married to her husband, Dick Misener, for just a few months shy of their 50th wedding anniversary, she was the quietside of their very special union. Those of you who knew Dick understand why. They led an adventuresome life to put it mildly. With Dick's blessing she continued the planned world cruise on their motor yacht, Tonga, for five years after his passing in 1987, joined by many friends and family members in various ports of call. Mary Jane was the ultimate "good sport". She was young at heart and keen of mind until the end. She would have made a great commercial for Apple's iPhone, taking pictures, texting with emojis, and monitoring Facebook into her 100s. She will be sorely missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Susie and Jon Tomion, with whom she has lived for the past 19 years; her three grandchildren, Christopher, Amy Jane, and Annie; her four great-grandchildren, Molly, Jonny, AmyLeigh and her husband, David; Anna, and her great- great-granddaughter and namesake, Norah Jane, as well asnumerous, loved nieces and nephews. Each were covered in her daily prayers. She was an enthusiastic, serving member of Bridgepoint Church. She will be missed. She believed and trusted in Jesus' words, "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies."-John 11:25 Her memorial service will be held at Bridgepoint Church's downtown campus, 737 3rd Ave. N. St. Petersburg, Florida 33701, on Friday morning, December 27 at 11 am. Any of you who are planning to celebrate Jane's journey to glory with us, come in your casual party clothes. This is a good day. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to, KidsPoint at Bridgepoint Church, 6735 Crosswinds Dr. St Petersburg, FL 33710.

