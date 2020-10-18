MIXSON, Mary E. (Delany) 94, of Tampa passed away October 10, 2020 surrounded by her children. She was predeceased by her husband, M.C. "Hack" Mixson; and her sister, Patricia "Patsy" Carte. Born January 13, 1926, attended Tampa schools, Gorrie, Wilson, and graduating from Plant High School. She attended Florida State College for Women where she became a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She was Women's page editor of the Tampa Daily Times; was a Realtor Assoc. in her husband's real estate office for 20 years. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal church where she lead the group in making baptismal banners; DeSoto Chap. DAR; Edmund Sheffield Chap. Colonial Dames XVII Century; Admiral de Coligny Chap., Huguenot Society of Florida. She is survived by children, Thomas Mixson (Kaye) Mary E. Lewis (Dale), Clarke R. Mixson; grandchildren, Zachary Lewis, Laura L. Arencibia, Michelle Mixson and Daniel Mixson; great-grandchildren, Lily, Jude, and Diego, Enza and Violet; niece, Trisha; nephews; Ballard, Thomas and James. Ravenel; cousins, Stephen, Melissa and Thomas. A private memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church or Meals on Wheels. www.blountcurrymacdill.com