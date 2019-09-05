Mary MOORE

Obituary
MOORE, Mary 83, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on Sept. 1, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Craig and Gregory Moore; daughters, Cynthia Simpson and Willette Houston; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation is on Friday with wake 6-8 pm. The Funeral is on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 10 am. Both services are to be held at Southside Tabernacle Baptist Church 3647 18th Avenue S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 5, 2019
