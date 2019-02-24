Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Collofello) MUNCHALFEN. View Sign

MUNCHALFEN, Mary (Collofello)



90, is now at peace with her soul mate. Mary passed away at Symphony Nursing home in Joliet, IL February 17, 2019. Mary was a first generation Italian, born August 26, 1928. The youngest of seven, she was born and raised in Crest Hill, IL. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Arnold Munchalfen. Mary and Arnie raised a family of nine children, Arnold (Lois), William, Donald (Annette), George, Maryann (Robert) Martorelli, Terri (John) Wiles, John (Joann), Vicki (Stanley) Shorey, and Penny (Donald) Pearce. The legacy continued with three generations of grandchildren. Retiring to Tampa in 1979, Mary and Arnie enjoyed traveling, socializing with the Regency Cove community as well as being with family and friends. She loved to crochet, cook and bake, collecting and trying wonderful recipes. Her canned hot peppers are legendary. She always made time to chat, laugh, love and play a few hands of cards. She was an active member of Christ the King church, co-chairing events early on and a member of the women's guild. She touched so many lives and will be dearly missed. A memorial service is planned for March 30, 2019 at 10 am at Christ the King Catholic Church's Angel Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donating to , The or Hospice.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.