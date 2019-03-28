MUNCHALFEN, Mary
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Collofello) MUNCHALFEN.
(Collofello) is now at peace with her soul mate. Mary decided it was time to join Arnie to continue their everlasting love affair on February 17, 2019. Mary was a first generation Italian-American, born on August 26, 1928. The youngest of seven, she was born and raised in Crest Hill, Illinois. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Arnold Munchalfen. Mary and Arnie raised a family of nine children, Arnold (Lois), William (Fern Jadron), Donald (Annette), George, Maryann (Robert) Martorelli, Terri (John) Wiles, John (Joann), Vicki (Stanley) Shorey, and Penny (Donald) Pearce. The legacy continued with three generations of grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for March 30, 2019 at 10 am at Christ the King's Angel Chapel.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 28, 2019