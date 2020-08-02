1/1
Mary P. GIGLIO
GIGLIO, Mary P. Garcia 91, of Tampa, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born in Key West and a lifelong resident of Tampa, she graduated from Hillsborough High School. A loving mother, grandmother, and aunt, she will be sadly missed. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and Las Damas Recreativas del Centro Espanol. Mary owned Automotive Service Center and was employed at Carrodeguas CPA. After retirement, she enjoyed helping to care for her cherished grandson, Bryce Peter Jenkins. She was preceded in death by husband, Peter F. Giglio; sister, Lola Gonzalez and brother, Bernard "Skip" Garcia. Survivors include daughter, Joann Guagliardo and husband, Frank; son, Frank Peter Giglio; daughter, Susan Jenkins and husband Rick; grandchildren, Bryce, Tanner, Tara Jenkins (Cole), Allison, JT, Brad Guagliardo; many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. The family thanks relatives and friends for their love and support. A Catholic Mass and celebration of life will be held on a future date.

