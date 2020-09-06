1/
Mary PIERCE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PIERCE, Mary Edna Dixon 96, of Tampa, passed away in St. Petersburg, on July 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Henry Pierce. She is survived by her son, Tommy (Denise); daughter, Pati Bost; grandchildren, Taylor, Amber Kovacik (David), Matt Bost (Jessie) and Tiffany Breene (Adam); and four great-grandchildren. Edna was born in Swainsboro, Georgia and moved to Tampa in 1949. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. At her request, no services will be held. Memorial donations my be made in Edna's name to The Masonic Home of Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved