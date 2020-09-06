Mary PIERCE

PIERCE, Mary Edna Dixon 96, of Tampa, passed away in St. Petersburg, on July 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Henry Pierce. She is survived by her son, Tommy (Denise); daughter, Pati Bost; grandchildren, Taylor, Amber Kovacik (David), Matt Bost (Jessie) and Tiffany Breene (Adam); and four great-grandchildren. Edna was born in Swainsboro, Georgia and moved to Tampa in 1949. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. At her request, no services will be held. Memorial donations my be made in Edna's name to The Masonic Home of Florida.



