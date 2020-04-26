Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary PLAZEWSKI. View Sign Service Information Hodges Family Funeral Home - 301 Chapel 11441 US HIGHWAY 301 Dade City , FL 33525 (352)-567-6100 Send Flowers Obituary

PLAZEWSKI, Mary Elizabeth (Midili) 87, of San Antonio, FL passed away peacefully in Zephyrhills surround by family April 24, 2020. A lifelong resident, she was born in San Antonio August 21, 1932 to Italian immigrant parents, the seventh of eight children. She was a 1946 graduate of St. Anthony School, and a 1950 graduate of Holy Name Academy in St. Leo. Over a 20 year period beginning in 1964, she and her husband owned three Dade City establishments; the Frozen Pitcher, the Ranch House Lounge and Hank's Lounge. In 1980, they opened Dade City Auto & Equipment Parts before finally retiring in 2003. Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, as well as a top-notch bookkeeper and a marvelous cook. Charitable to a fault, she was devout Catholic, and loved flower gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Walter; and a son, Thaddius. She is survived by five children, Edward Plazewski (Lynn) of San Antonio, Lillian Dehghan of Seffner, Walter Plazewski Jr. (Ruth) of San Antonio, Rev. Leonard Plazewski of Tampa, and William Plazewski (Cassandra) of San Antonio; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Paul Midili of San Antonio; and two sisters, Antoinette Midili of San Antonio and Angela Sweeney of Brandon. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, May 1, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, San Antonio. Interment immediately following at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 quarantine only immediate family is allowed, however the service may be viewed via live stream at sapccfl.org beginning at 10:30 am. For her many friends and extended family a public service will be held at a later date, after the quarantine has been lifted. Flowers accepted, or donations may be made in her honor to St. Anthony Catholic School in San Antonio, FL or to the Walter T. Plazewski Endowed Scholarship at Saint Leo University. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020

