Mary PUTARO

PUTARO, Mary Margaret 85, became our guardian angel on June 14, 2020. Daughter of John Hefferan and Julia O'Malley, of Hazelwood, PA, Mary graduated from St. Rosalia's High School Class of 1953. During her 50 plus years of marriage to her husband, Joe Putaro, Mary taught herself how to speak and write in Italian, and learned to cook delicious Italian meals from her sisters-in-law, Rose Summaria (Carlo) and Frances LoCastro (Joe). Mary enjoyed sewing, bowling, baking Irish Bread and making people laugh. Mary was a loving mother to Joey Putaro (Kathleen), Lisa Putaro Breen (John) and Sharon Putaro Lyle (Bill). Her pride and joy were her grandchildren, Jonathan Breen (Kristen) and James Breen (Jenna), Kristin, Joseph, Anthony, and Robert Putaro, as well as Rachel and Julianna Lyle. Mary relished watching her seven great-grandchildren play during Sunday football games. Alexa, Isabella, Presley, Bailey, Sofia, Domenic and Emery Breen, will greatly miss their Nunny 'Taro. Mary cherished all her time spent with her extended family, including her many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary was kind, generous and loving to everyone. Funeral Services will be held at Trinity Memorial Gardens at 12609 Memorial Dr., New Port Richey, FL 34655 Phone (727) 376-7824. Visitation, Friday from 10-11 am and Mass from 11 am-12 pm with Private Entombment to follow. Correspondence can be mailed to Sharon Lyle, 3612 Duke Firth Street, Land O'Lakes, FL 34638. A live stream of the service will be available at oneroomstreaming.com/view, Call Sharon at (941) 313-1199 for access information.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.