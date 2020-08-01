Mary RAINES

RAINES, Mary B. age 97, passed away peacefully July 26, 2020 at Westminster Point Pleasant in Bradenton, FL following a short time in the care of Tidewell Hospice. She was born December 9, 1922 in Johnstown, PA. and taught in the Pinellas County School System for 35-years. Mary is survived by her sister, Ann B. Koehler; six nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and nephews. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. A private service is planned for her at Memorial Park in St. Petersburg, FL.



