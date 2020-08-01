1/
Mary RAINES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RAINES, Mary B. age 97, passed away peacefully July 26, 2020 at Westminster Point Pleasant in Bradenton, FL following a short time in the care of Tidewell Hospice. She was born December 9, 1922 in Johnstown, PA. and taught in the Pinellas County School System for 35-years. Mary is survived by her sister, Ann B. Koehler; six nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and nephews. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. A private service is planned for her at Memorial Park in St. Petersburg, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved