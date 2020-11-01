1/
Mary RAWLS
1920 - 2020
RAWLS, Mary Evelyn went to be with her Lord and Savior October 30, 2020 at the age of 99. Born in Philadelphia, PA November 26, 1920, she is predeceased by her husband, Herbert N. Rawls; and four brothers, Gerald, Mervin, Joseph, and Donald. Survivors include her daughers, Michaelene Tapley (Jim), Linda Morgan (Garry), Gail Bartlitt (Eric, deceased); six grandchildren, Lori, Jimmy, Dax, Lisa, LeAnn, and Tommy; thirteen great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren, and two great-great-great-grandchildren on the way. She was a long standing member of East Chelsea Baptist Church where shewas a choir member and her Sunday School Class Secretary. She loved her Bible Study and craft classes. A Graveside Service will take place Wednesday, November 4 at 10 am at Mt. Enon Cemetery, 3660 N. Frontage Road, Plant City, FL 33565. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Season's Hospice, 1408 N. Westshore Blvd., Suite 260, Tampa, FL 33607 or LifePath Hospice, 12470 Telecom Drive, Suite 300 W ., Temple Terrace, FL 33637. Arrangements are being handled by Wells Memorial Funeral Home where fond memories and messages of condolences may be left at: www.wellsmemorial.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mt. Enon Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL 33563
8137521111
