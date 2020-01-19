RAYSICK, Mary Ann 79, of Valrico, FL passed away ovember 13, 2019 after courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Washington DC, January 22, 1940. Mary Ann graduated from Oceanside High School in Long Island, NY .On December 18, 1961, she married her sweetheart, Walter. Together they had two children, Walter Jr. and Dominico. Mary Ann enjoyed taking care of foster babies and being a Den Mother for Cub Scouts. She loved making clothes for children and crafting. Mary Ann selflessly volunteered her time to the food pantry at Nativity Catholic Church. True patriot, Mary Ann was a proud member of USMC League Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary. She is survived by her loving husband, Walter; two sons, Walter Jr. (Janet) and Dominico (Christina); two granddaughters, Olivia and Saleh; and brother, Jim Adee. Memorial Service will take place at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, January 24, 2020 with Deacon Bob Harris officiating and the USMC League Women's Auxiliary performing a ritual. Please consider making donations to the in memory of Mary Ann.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020